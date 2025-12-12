 Skip navigation
Tee Higgins is not practicing on Friday

  
Published December 12, 2025 11:55 AM

Tee Higgins may have suffered a setback.

According to Ben Baby of ESPN, Higgins is not on the field for practice on Friday.

Higgins is in concussion protocol for the second time in recent weeks. He missed the Week 13 win over the Ravens before returning for Sunday’s loss to the Bills. There were multiple instances in Week 14 when Higgins appeared to hit his head on cold turf.

Higgins was listed as limited on Wednesday and Thursday’s injury reports.

In 12 games this year, Higgins has recorded 46 receptions for 667 yards with nine touchdowns.