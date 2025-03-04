 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesfa_250304.jpg
Williams, Sweat, Baun head toward free agency
nbc_pft_slay_250304.jpg
Eagles reportedly will release Slay
nbc_pft_jimmyjohnsonretires_250304.jpg
Jimmy Johnson announces broadcasting retirement

Other PFT Content

NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesfa_250304.jpg
Williams, Sweat, Baun head toward free agency
nbc_pft_slay_250304.jpg
Eagles reportedly will release Slay
nbc_pft_jimmyjohnsonretires_250304.jpg
Jimmy Johnson announces broadcasting retirement

Other PFT Content

NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bill Belichick gets denied again by the NFL

  
Published March 4, 2025 10:13 AM

The harder he tries, the harder it is for Bill Belichick to return to the NFL — directly or indirectly.

Tuesday’s statement from NFL Media regarding the failure of NFL Films and North Carolina to reach an agreement regarding offseason Hard Knocks comes a day after rumors began to spread that the deal was off, due in part to the fact (and it is indeed a fact) that multiple owners weren’t happy about Belichick getting an NFL Films platform.

So if the paperwork wasn’t signed, it was just a matter of finding an impasse. It might have arisen during negotiations regarding who would own the footage gathered by NFL Films. Would it be NFL property, or would North Carolina retain the rights? For all anyone knows, Belichick personally wanted to have ownership of the final product.

There were also rumblings that certain people close to Belichick were already inserting himself (or herself) into the process in a way that was not viewed as ideal.

Regardless, the initial report from Ryan Glasspiegel of FrontOfficeSports.com was correct. As of Friday, North Carolina and Belichick were going to be the subject of this year’s offseason Hard Knocks. Between Friday and Monday, something happened. And common sense says that something ultimately had something to do with the some of the 32 people who own and operate NFL Films.

If NFL Films and Belichick had managed to keep a lid on it until after the ink was dry on the paperwork, it might have been a go. And, yes, it’s possible that someone leaked it prematurely with the deliberate plan of killing it.

Either way, it’s gone.

Offseason Hard Knocks is likely gone as well, at least for a year. All because the inaugural effort, which chronicled the Giants’ misadventures with running back Saquon Barkley, contained too much truth and not enough fluff.