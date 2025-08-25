 Skip navigation
Raiders cut 18 players, including Phillip Dorsett and Jaylon Smith

  
Published August 25, 2025 05:31 PM

A couple of well-known veterans were among the Raiders’ cuts today.

Longtime wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, a 2015 first-round pick of the Colts, was released in Las Vegas today. And so was linebacker Jaylon Smith, a former Cowboy who was a Pro Bowler in 2019.

Two other veteran receivers were cut in Marquez Callaway and Collin Johnson.

Players placed on waivers were offensive tackle Gottlieb Ayedze, linebacker Michael Barrett, defensive tackle Tank Booker, defensive end Andre Carter II, safety Hudson Clark, offensive tackle Parker Clements, defensive tackle Keondre Coburn, linebacker Amari Gainer, center Jarrod Hufford, cornerback John Humphrey, tight end Qadir Ismail, wide receiver Ketron Jackson Jr., defensive end Jah Joyner and cornerback Sam Webb.