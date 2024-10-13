 Skip navigation
Raiders downgrade Jakobi Meyers to doubtful

  
October 13, 2024

The Raiders won’t have Davante Adams on the field for Sunday’s game against the Steelers and they’re set to be without another member of the receiving corps as well.

Jakobi Meyers was listed as questionable with an ankle injury on Friday’s injury report, but the team has now downgraded him to doubtful. That means Meyers is expected to be inactive on Sunday afternoon.

Meyers was out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday before returning for a limited session to close out the week.

DJ Turner, Tre Tucker, and Tyreik McAllister are the other wideouts on the 53-man roster. Kristian Wilkerson and Alex Bachman were elevated from the practice squad on Saturday.