Raiders hire John Glenn as their linebackers coach

The Raiders are hiring John Glenn as their linebackers coach, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Glenn was Washington’s assistant special teams coach last season.

He reunites with Raiders head coach Pete Carroll as Glenn worked as Carroll’s linebackers coach for six seasons in Seattle. He leaves Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, who was the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator with Glenn.

Glenn joined the Seahawks in 2012 as a special teams assistant. He earned a promotion to defensive quality control coach in 2014 and continued working his way up to becoming linebackers coach in 2018. He served in that role with Seattle through the 2023 season.

He entered the league after spending two seasons (2010-11) as the University of Washington’s quality control coach and three seasons as a linebackers coach for North Carolina Wesleyan College (2006-08).