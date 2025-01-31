 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_justintucker_250131.jpg
Explaining legal components of Tucker accusations
nbc_pft_eagleschallenge_250131.jpg
PHI will be ‘second-stiffest SB challenge’ for KC
nbc_pft_patssuperbowls_250131.jpg
Unpacking Super Bowl history of AFC vs. NFC wins

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_justintucker_250131.jpg
Explaining legal components of Tucker accusations
nbc_pft_eagleschallenge_250131.jpg
PHI will be ‘second-stiffest SB challenge’ for KC
nbc_pft_patssuperbowls_250131.jpg
Unpacking Super Bowl history of AFC vs. NFC wins

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders hire John Glenn as their linebackers coach

  
Published January 30, 2025 07:42 PM

The Raiders are hiring John Glenn as their linebackers coach, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Glenn was Washington’s assistant special teams coach last season.

He reunites with Raiders head coach Pete Carroll as Glenn worked as Carroll’s linebackers coach for six seasons in Seattle. He leaves Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, who was the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator with Glenn.

Glenn joined the Seahawks in 2012 as a special teams assistant. He earned a promotion to defensive quality control coach in 2014 and continued working his way up to becoming linebackers coach in 2018. He served in that role with Seattle through the 2023 season.

He entered the league after spending two seasons (2010-11) as the University of Washington’s quality control coach and three seasons as a linebackers coach for North Carolina Wesleyan College (2006-08).