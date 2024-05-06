 Skip navigation
Raiders in talks to hold training camp in Costa Mesa, California

  
Published May 6, 2024 08:03 AM

The Raiders may be making a temporary move back to California.

The team is in talks with officials in Costa Mesa about holding training camp at the city’s Jack Hammett Sports Complex. The Chargers have held training camp at the facility in recent seasons, but they are building their own facility and expect to hold their camp activities there this summer.

“Costa Mesa is proud to be one of only two cities in the country to host an NFL team’s summer training camp in a publicly owned facility,” Costa Mesa City Manager Lori Ann Farrell Harrison said in a release, via the Daily Pilot. “Jack Hammett is a treasure and we are excited to potentially have a new NFL team training here.”

According to the release from the city, the Raiders, who have held camp at their Henderson, Nevada practice facility, would pay $165,000 in rent and also make an estimated $600,000 worth of improvements to the facility’s fields. The Costa Mesa City Council will meet on Tuesday to discuss the proposal.

If the Raiders are in Southern California, there will be five NFL teams holding camp in a 100-mile radius as the Cowboys and Saints plan to be in the area along with the Chargers and Rams.