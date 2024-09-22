 Skip navigation
Raiders insert Aidan O’Connell to finish Panthers-Raiders blowout

  
Published September 22, 2024 07:08 PM

With the game out of reach, Aidan O’Connell is getting some work at the end of Panthers-Raiders.

Las Vegas has inserted the second-year quarterback into the game late in the fourth quarter. Starter Gardner Minshew was largely ineffective throughout the contest, finishing 18-of-28 for 214 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The pick was Minshew’s last pass in the fourth quarter.

Minshew beat out O’Connell for the starting quarterback role in training camp after O’Connell started 10 games for Las Vegas last season. O’Connell was a fourth-round pick in 2023.