Raiders mount major comeback to beat Ravens 26-23

The Ravens had a 10-point lead with 12 minutes to go in Sunday’s home game against the Raiders, but they couldn’t secure their first win of the 2024 season.

Las Vegas scored the final 13 points of the game and pulled off a 26-23 upset of the defending AFC North champions. The final points came on a Daniel Carlson field goal in the final minute and the Ravens’ last-ditch effort to get in position to tie or win the game fell short.

Wide receiver Davante Adams had a big hand in the comeback push. He caught four passes for 86 yards and drew a pass interference penalty in the end zone on back-to-back scoring drives in the fourth quarter. One of those catches was a touchdown and he finished with nine catches for 110 yards.

The Raiders struggled to run the ball, but Gardner Minshew also had success throwing to rookie tight end Brock Bowers and the defense made life difficult for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens for most of the day. Maxx Crosby had two sacks and four tackles for loss to become a particular thorn in the side of the Ravens and Baltimore had two three-and-outs in the fourth quarter to help roll out the red carpet to the Ravens.

They had two other three-and-outs in the first half and Jackson threw an interception in the third quarter, so the team’s offense has yet to find the right footing two weeks into the season. The defense’s inability to close out the Raiders might be a bigger red flag, however, and the 0-2 start adds a veneer of desperation to their Week Three trip to Dallas to face the Cowboys.

The Raiders will be at home against the 0-2 Panthers, so they’ll be well situated to embark on a winning streak after a dismal start to the season against the Chargers in Week One.