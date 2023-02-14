Raiders officially release Derek Carr

 Skip navigation
Published February 14, 2023 12:31 PM
What was long expected has now become official, as Derek Carr has been released by the Raiders.

Carr was on the league’s personnel notice issued on Tuesday afternoon.

General Manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels issued a joint statement on the move.

“We have a lot of respect for Derek Carr and what he has meant to the Raiders organization for the last nine years,” the statement reads. “Derek has done great things in this league and we’re thankful to have been able to work with him this past year. He is a true professional and we appreciate his hard work in striving to produce the results we all desire. We wish Derek and his family all the best in the future.”

A second-round pick in 2014, Carr ends his tenure with the Raiders as the franchise leader in passing yards (35,222) and touchdowns (217). He’s second in franchise history in wins with 63, trailing only Ken Stabler’s 69. But the raiders were just 63-79 in games Carr started from 2014-2022.

Car should have options on the open market and can sign with any team at any time. The Raiders won’t receive a compensatory pick for Carr signing elsewhere because he was released.

The Raiders benched and subsequently released Carr to avoid paying him $40.4 million in guaranteed money after the club signed him to an extension last offseason.

As for Las Vegas, the club should also have options after clearing significant cap space with Carr’s release.