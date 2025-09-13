Raiders OG Jackson Powers-Johnson misses practice with a concussion
Published September 12, 2025 10:21 PM
The Raiders added starting right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson to their injury report Friday.
He did not practice Friday with a concussion.
Powers-Johnson was not on the injury report Thursday, so it is unknown when he was injured.
It seems unlikely that Power-Johnson would pass concussion protocol before Monday night’s game against the Chargers.
Veteran Alex Cappa would start for Powers-Johnson.
Tight end Brock Bowers (knee) did not practice for a second consecutive day.
Michael Mayer and Ian Thomas are behind Bowers on the depth chart.
Linebacker Elandon Roberts (elbow) returned to limited work Friday after missing Thursday’s session.