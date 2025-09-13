Raiders OG Jackson Powers-Johnson misses practice with a concussion

The Raiders added starting right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson to their injury report Friday.

He did not practice Friday with a concussion.

Powers-Johnson was not on the injury report Thursday, so it is unknown when he was injured.

It seems unlikely that Power-Johnson would pass concussion protocol before Monday night’s game against the Chargers.

Veteran Alex Cappa would start for Powers-Johnson.

Tight end Brock Bowers (knee) did not practice for a second consecutive day.

Michael Mayer and Ian Thomas are behind Bowers on the depth chart.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts (elbow) returned to limited work Friday after missing Thursday’s session.