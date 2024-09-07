Raiders put DE Malcolm Koonce on IR

One day before the start of the 2024 regular season, the Raiders have lost a starting defensive end.

Via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com, the Raiders placed Malcolm Koonce on injured reserve with a knee injury that he suffered in practice this week.

Though Koonce will miss at least four games, Gutierrez reports that the injury could be season ending.

A third-round pick in 2021, Koonce had eight sacks in 17 games last year, with eleven starts.

The injury likely gives 2023 first-rounder Tyree Wilson the spot across from Maxx Crosby, beginning with Sunday’s game at the Chargers. Janarius Robinson is also in the mix.

The presence of Crosby and the addition of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in free agency gives whoever plays the other edge position a great chance to face only single teams, consistently.