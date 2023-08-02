Raiders release T Justin Murray, sign QB Chase Garbers

The Raiders parted ways with veteran tackle Justin Murray on Tuesday.

The team announced Murray’s release as part of a series of roster moves that included the previously reported release of tight end O.J. Howard. The Raiders also waived linebacker Kana’i Mauga while signing linebacker Darius Harris and quarterback Chase Garbers.

Murray signed with the Raiders in February. He played five games with the Bills last season and played two games for the Raiders during the 2018 season. Murray played 30 games for the Cardinals in between those two stints.

Garbers spent time on the Raiders practice squad last year and was on the roster earlier this offseason as well.