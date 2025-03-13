 Skip navigation
Raiders released Gardner Minshew with failed physical designation

  
Published March 13, 2025 11:13 AM

It wasn’t a surprise that the Raiders officially released quarterback Gardner Minshew on Wednesday.

But there was something notable about the move on the transaction wire.

Las Vegas released Minshew with a failed physical designation.

Minshew, 28, suffered a fractured collarbone during Las Vegas’ Week 12 loss to Denver and was sidelined for the rest of the season. The failed physical designation indicates that either Minsherw’s collarbone has not healed or there was another injury the quarterback is dealing with.

Based on the failed physical, it could be a bit before Minshew is cleared to sign with a new team.

Minshew appeared in 10 games with nine starts for Las Vegas in 2024, completing 66.3 percent of his passes for 2,013 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.