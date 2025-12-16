 Skip navigation
Raiders releasing DT Leki Fotu

  
Published December 16, 2025 04:21 PM

The Raiders are moving on from a veteran defensive lineman.

According to multiple reports, Las Vegas is releasing defensive tackle Leki Fotu on Tuesday.

Fotu, 27, had appeared in six games for the Raiders this season. But he had been used sparingly, with his last appearance coming on Nov. 30 in the loss to Los Angeles.

In his 147 defensive snaps and 13 special teams snaps, Fotu recorded eight total tackles with three for loss and one sack.

Fotu has appeared in 64 career games with 26 starts for the Cardinals, Jets, and Raiders. He’s now subject to waivers.