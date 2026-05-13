Raiders sign DT Benito Jones

Veteran defensive tackle Benito Jones has found a home for the 2026 season.

The Raiders announced that they have signed Jones on Wednesday. They waived defensive tackle Brodric Martin with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Jones had 15 tackles and a sack in 14 games for the Dolphins last season. He entered the NFL with Miami as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and played 34 games for the Lions in 2022 and 2023 before returning to Miami for the last two seasons.

Jones has 83 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks for his entire career.

Martin played in one game for the Steelers last year and was claimed off of waivers by Las Vegas in December.