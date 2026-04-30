Raiders sign five draft picks, including second-rounder Treydan Stukes

The Raiders have signed five of their 10 draft picks, the team announced Thursday.

The signees include second-round safety Treydan Stukes.

Stukes appeared in 52 games over six seasons at Arizona and recorded 206 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, a sack, seven interceptions and 35 passes defensed.

The Raiders also signed fourth-round running back Mike Washington Jr., fifth-round safety Dalton Johnson, fifth-round cornerback Hezekiah Masses and sixth-round wide receiver Malik Benson.

Washington played his final college season at Arkansas after one season at New Mexico State (2024) and three years at Buffalo (2021-23). In his career, he registered 587 rushing attempts for 2,914 yards and 26 touchdowns in addition to 73 receptions for 470 yards and three scores.

Johnson played five seasons at Arizona, appearing in 50 games and totaling 286 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three sacks, five interceptions, 10 passes defensed and seven forced fumbles.

Masses played three seasons at Florida International before transferring to California for his senior season. He appeared in 49 games over his college career, totaling 152 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions , 25 passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Benson began his collegiate career at Hutchinson Community College (2021-22) before transferring to Alabama (2023) for one season, Florida State for one season (2024) and then to Oregon for his final season (2025). He played 41 career games over his final three seasons and finished with 81 receptions for 1,192 yards and eight receiving touchdowns.