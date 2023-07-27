 Skip navigation
nbc_dps_shoheioffmarket_230727.jpg
The Angels said they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani, and he celebrated with a 1-hitter and a HR
Logan Cooley
Coyotes sign prized prospect Cooley; 3rd pick in 2022 draft played 1 college season at Minnesota
nbc_ffhh_rushingtotals_230726.jpg
Betting the NFL: The Futures Markets for Running Backs

Raiders sign Isiah Brown, waive Jordan Perryman

  
Published July 27, 2023 05:10 PM

The Raiders shuffled up their cornerback group on Thursday.

The team announced that they have signed Isiah Brown to their 90-man roster. Jordan Perryman was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Brown spent time with the Raiders last season and he’s also been with the Bills since going undrafted in 2020. He has not appeared in any regular season games for either team, however.

Perryman signed with the Raiders this spring after going undrafted out of Washington.

The Raiders added Marcus Peters this week and the cornerback group also includes Duke Shelley, Brandon Facyson, Nate Hobbs, David Long, Amik Robertson, Tyler Hall, and fourth-round pick Jakorian Bennett.