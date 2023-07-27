Raiders sign Isiah Brown, waive Jordan Perryman

The Raiders shuffled up their cornerback group on Thursday.

The team announced that they have signed Isiah Brown to their 90-man roster. Jordan Perryman was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Brown spent time with the Raiders last season and he’s also been with the Bills since going undrafted in 2020. He has not appeared in any regular season games for either team, however.

Perryman signed with the Raiders this spring after going undrafted out of Washington.

The Raiders added Marcus Peters this week and the cornerback group also includes Duke Shelley, Brandon Facyson, Nate Hobbs, David Long, Amik Robertson, Tyler Hall, and fourth-round pick Jakorian Bennett.