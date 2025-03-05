Raiders sign Maxx Crosby to three-year contract extension

Raiders General Manager John Spytek said last month that he envisions defensive end Maxx Crosby being a member of the team for a long time and the club has put some muscle behind those words.

The Raiders announced on Wednesday that they have signed Crosby to a contract extension. According to multiple reports, Crosby, who was signed through 2026, has agreed to a new, three-year deal.

Crosby is set to make $106.5 million over the life of the new deal with $91 million in guaranteed money. That makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.

There were points over the last year when Crosby’s name was floated in trade chatter and Crosby admitted to having past doubts about the direction of the franchise, but he called himself as optimistic as ever about the future after Pete Carroll was hired as the team’s new head coach. That optimism translated into a big new contract for one of the league’s best defensive players.