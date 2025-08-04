 Skip navigation
Raiders sign TE Albert Okwuegbunam, WR Kawaan Baker

  
The Raiders made some changes to their offensive roster this weekend.

The team announced the signings of tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and wide receiver Kawaan Baker. Tight end Pat Conroy and wide receiver Kyle Phillips were waived in corresponding moves.

Okwuegbunam was a Broncos fourth-round pick in 2020. He had 54 catches for 546 yards and four touchdowns in Denver and moved on to play four games for the Eagles in 2023. Okwuegbunam spent time with the Colts this offseason, but was cut from the team in July.

Baker played two games for the Saints after being drafted in the seventh round in 2021. He has spent time with several other teams and in the UFL as well.