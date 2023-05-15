 Skip navigation
Raiders sign third-round pick Byron Young

  
Published May 15, 2023 03:07 PM

The Raiders signed third-round draft pick Byron Young, the club announced Monday.

The former Alabama defensive tackle was selected with the 70th overall pick last month.

He played 54 games with 26 starts in four seasons, totaling 138 tackles, 22.5 tackles, eight sacks, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

In 2022, Young was named first-team All-SEC by the Associated Press and second-team All-American by the AFCA. He played 13 games and totaled 48 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.

The Raiders previously announced the signings of edge rusher Tyree Wilson (first round), receiver Tre Tucker (third round), quarterback Aidan O’Connell (fourth round), safety Christopher Smith II (fifth round), linebacker Amari Burney (sixth round) and defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera (seventh round).