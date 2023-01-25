Raiders sign Tyler Johnson to future contract

Wide receiver Tyler Johnson will not be making another attempt to make the Buccaneers this offseason,

The Raiders announced that they have signed Johnson to a future contract on Wednesday. Johnson will be part of their 90-man offseason roster.

Johnson was a Bucs fifth-round pick in 2020 and he drew a key pass interference penalty on Packers cornerback Kevin King late in the NFC Championship Game as a rookie. He caught 12 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie and then had 36 catches for 360 yards during his second season.

The Texans claimed Johnson off of waivers last September, but he was cut after playing in two games for the team. He returned to the practice squad in Tampa, but will be trying to continue his career in Las Vegas this year.