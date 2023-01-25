 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders sign Tyler Johnson to future contract

  
Published January 25, 2023 11:23 AM
nbc_pft_bradyfuture_230124
January 24, 2023 07:59 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why Tom Brady’s reaction was unexpected, given the QB was asked about a timeline and not a decision, and explore where he’s likely to land if he returns.

Wide receiver Tyler Johnson will not be making another attempt to make the Buccaneers this offseason,

The Raiders announced that they have signed Johnson to a future contract on Wednesday. Johnson will be part of their 90-man offseason roster.

Johnson was a Bucs fifth-round pick in 2020 and he drew a key pass interference penalty on Packers cornerback Kevin King late in the NFC Championship Game as a rookie. He caught 12 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie and then had 36 catches for 360 yards during his second season.

The Texans claimed Johnson off of waivers last September, but he was cut after playing in two games for the team. He returned to the practice squad in Tampa, but will be trying to continue his career in Las Vegas this year.