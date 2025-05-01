 Skip navigation
Raiders sign WR Collin Johnson

  
Published May 1, 2025 01:35 PM

The Raiders made an addition to their receiving corps on Thursday.

They announced the signing of free agent wide receiver Collin Johnson. No terms were included in the announcement.

Johnson was a 2020 fifth-round pick of the Jaguars and moved onto the Giants as a waiver claim the next year. He remained with the Giants through August of 2023 and spent the last two seasons with the Bears.

Johnson had two catches for 17 yards in Chicago, 11 catches for 105 yards with the Giants and 18 catches for 272 yards and two touchdowns for the Jaguars. He’s also been credited with six tackles on special teams.