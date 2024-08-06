 Skip navigation
Raiders sign WR Dax Milne

  
Published August 6, 2024 10:57 AM

Wide receiver Dax Milne has found a new home in Las Vegas.

The Raiders announced Milne’s signing on Tuesday morning. Milne was released by the Commanders last week.

Milne was a 2021 seventh-round pick in Washington and he appeared in 28 games over his first two seasons. He had 15 catches for 120 yards and a touchdown while also serving as the team’s punt and kickoff returner during the 2022 season. He spent all of last season on injured reserve.

The Raiders also activated Jalen Guyton this week, so they have a couple of new receivers in the mix in practice.

In order to sign Milne to the 90-man roster, the Raiders waived defensive tackle Tomari Fox with an injury designation.