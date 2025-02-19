Raiders sign WR Kyle Phillips

The Raiders signed wide receiver Kyle Phillips on Tuesday, the team announced.

Phillips spent 2024 on the Eagles’ practice squad. He did not appear in any games, but he did win a Super Bowl ring.

He reunites with Chip Kelly, who coached Phillips for four years at UCLA and now is the Raiders’ offensive coordinator.

Phillips entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Titans in 2022 and caught 23 passes for 259 yards in two seasons with the team. That is his only NFL regular-season action.

In four seasons at UCLA, Phillips made 163 catches for 1,821 yards and 17 touchdowns.