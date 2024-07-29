Raiders sign WR Terrell Bynum

The Raiders have signed free agent wide receiver Terrell Bynum, the team announced Monday.

Bynum was most recently with the Colts.

He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chargers in 2023 and spent last season on the Chargers’ practice squad. Bynum saw action in one regular-season game, playing one offensive snap.

He finished his college career at USC, appearing in 10 games and totaling 16 receptions for 159 yards and one touchdown in 2022. Bynum appeared in 34 games at the University of Washington.

In a corresponding transaction, the Raiders waived linebacker Darien Butler with a failed physical. He missed all of Las Vegas’ 2023 season on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury,