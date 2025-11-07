Raiders take early lead on Ashton Jeanty’s TD run

Thursday Night Football has been all Raiders thus far.

They have 16 plays, 69 yards, five first downs and a touchdown to a three-and-out for the Broncos.

The Raiders lead 7-0.

Las Vegas took the opening kickoff and drove 23 yards in eight plays before punting. AJ Cole’s punt went 40 yards and out of bounds at the 2.

When the Raiders stopped J.K. Dobbins short of the line to gain on third down, they ended up getting the ball back at the 41 after a 30-yard punt by Jeremy Crawshaw.

Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty scored on a 4-yard run to end an eight-play drive.

