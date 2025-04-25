Raiders take Ashton Jeanty at No. 6

The Raiders were seen as the favorite to land running back Ashton Jeanty for a lot of the last few weeks, but recent days saw a lot of chatter that he’d be off the board even earlier.

That chatter was linked to the Jaguars picking at No. 5, but Jacksonville moved up to get Travis Hunter and that left Jeanty for the Raiders. They picked up the former Boise State star with the sixth overall pick.

Jeanty is a three-down back who showed an ability to make an impact on the ground and as a receiver while picking up more than 2,700 yards last season. That should make offensive coordinator Chip Kelly happy as he puts together the plan for the 2025 season and it should make life easier for quarterback Geno Smith as he tries to turn things around for the Raiders in his first season with the team.

It’s the team’s first pick since hiring head coach Pete Carroll and General Manager John Spytek and it shows that Carroll is likely going to try to build a similar style of offense to the one he used in Seattle. If Jeanty can have something close to the impact that Marshawn Lynch did for the Seahawks, better days should be coming for the Raiders.