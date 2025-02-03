Raiders to hire Brennan Carroll as OL coach, run game coordinator

Pete Carroll will have someone he knows quite well on his offensive staff with the Raiders.

According to multiple reports, Brennan Carroll — Pete’s son — will the team’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Brennan Carroll, 45, was at the collegiate level over the last four seasons. He served as Arizona’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from 2021-2023 under the program’s former head coach Jedd Fisch. The younger Carroll then followed Fisch to Washington last season to sever in the same role.

Carroll previously worked under his father at USC and with the Seahawks. He was the club’s assistant offensive line coach from 2015-2019 and run game coordinator in 2020.

Pete Carroll and the Raiders made a splash on Sunday, as the club hired Chip Kelly away from Ohio State to be their offensive coordinator.