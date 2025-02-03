 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cheifsenv_250203.jpg
Chiefs’ Reid on track to surpass Belichick record
nbc_pft_thomasdimitroffintvv2_250203.jpg
Dimitroff feels UNC was Belichick’s ‘choice’
nbc_pft_whatbrownsdo_250203.jpg
What makes Garrett irreplaceable to the Browns

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cheifsenv_250203.jpg
Chiefs’ Reid on track to surpass Belichick record
nbc_pft_thomasdimitroffintvv2_250203.jpg
Dimitroff feels UNC was Belichick’s ‘choice’
nbc_pft_whatbrownsdo_250203.jpg
What makes Garrett irreplaceable to the Browns

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders to hire Brennan Carroll as OL coach, run game coordinator

  
Published February 3, 2025 02:17 PM

Pete Carroll will have someone he knows quite well on his offensive staff with the Raiders.

According to multiple reports, Brennan Carroll — Pete’s son — will the team’s offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

Brennan Carroll, 45, was at the collegiate level over the last four seasons. He served as Arizona’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from 2021-2023 under the program’s former head coach Jedd Fisch. The younger Carroll then followed Fisch to Washington last season to sever in the same role.

Carroll previously worked under his father at USC and with the Seahawks. He was the club’s assistant offensive line coach from 2015-2019 and run game coordinator in 2020.

Pete Carroll and the Raiders made a splash on Sunday, as the club hired Chip Kelly away from Ohio State to be their offensive coordinator.