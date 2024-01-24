Raiders to interview Mike Sullivan for offensive coordinator

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said last week that he anticipates going outside the organization for a new offensive coordinator, so it’s no great surprise that Steelers quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan is looking for work elsewhere.

The Steelers made Sullivan their offensive play-caller after firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada during the season and Sullivan is in the mix to handle the same duties for the Raiders. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports the Raiders will interview Sullivan for their coordinator position.

After Antonio Pierce was hired as the Raiders head coach last week, there was word that his former Giants coach Tom Coughlin is consulting with him on filling out the coaching staff. Sullivan had two stints working for Coughlin with the Giants and was the team’s offensive coordinator under Coughlin’s successor Ben McAdoo.

Sullivan also had a stint as the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator and he’s also worked for the Broncos and Jaguars.