 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erschiefsv2_241021.jpg
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erschiefsv2_241021.jpg
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders to sign Desmond Ridder off of Cardinals’ practice squad

  
Published October 22, 2024 06:58 AM

The Raiders didn’t confirm that quarterback Aidan O’Connell will be placed on injured reserve with a fractured thumb on Monday, but they are making a roster move that makes it clear they are short of healthy quarterbacks this week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Raiders will sign Desmond Ridder off of Arizona’s practice squad. O’Connell and Gardner Minshew are the only other quarterbacks on the active roster and they have rookie Carter Bradley on the practice squad.

Ridder was a 2022 third-round pick in Atlanta and he closed out his rookie season as the team’s starter. He remained in the job to kick off the 2023 season, but was benched for Taylor Heinicke in midseason. He returned to the job and got benched again before being traded to Arizona in the offseason.

Ridder was 322-of-503 for 3,544 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions during his time in Atlanta.