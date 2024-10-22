Raiders to sign Desmond Ridder off of Cardinals’ practice squad

The Raiders didn’t confirm that quarterback Aidan O’Connell will be placed on injured reserve with a fractured thumb on Monday, but they are making a roster move that makes it clear they are short of healthy quarterbacks this week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Raiders will sign Desmond Ridder off of Arizona’s practice squad. O’Connell and Gardner Minshew are the only other quarterbacks on the active roster and they have rookie Carter Bradley on the practice squad.

Ridder was a 2022 third-round pick in Atlanta and he closed out his rookie season as the team’s starter. He remained in the job to kick off the 2023 season, but was benched for Taylor Heinicke in midseason. He returned to the job and got benched again before being traded to Arizona in the offseason.

Ridder was 322-of-503 for 3,544 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions during his time in Atlanta.