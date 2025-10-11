Raiders’ Tristin McCollum fined $5,722 for hit that ended Colts’ Spencer Shrader’s season

Colts kicker Spencer Shrader suffered season-ending ACL and MCL injuries when Raiders safety Tristin McCollum hit his kicking leg on an extra point on Sunday. McCollum was flagged for roughing the kicker, and now he’s been fined by the NFL.

The league announced today that McCollum was fined $5,722 for the penalty.

That seems like a fairly meager fine considering the seriousness of the offense, a clear personal foul, and the season-ending consequences to Shrader. NFL players are routinely fined more than that for celebrations.

McCollum was one of two NFL players fined this week for roughing the kicker. Marlowe Wax of the Chargers was fined $4,672 for roughing the kicker.