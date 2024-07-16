Raiders unveil logo to celebrate their 65th season

The Raiders will celebrate their 65th season with a logo designed to commemorate the franchise’s history and celebrate its legacy.

“The logo stands as a testament to resilience and tradition in the world of professional sports,” the team said in a statement. “Since their inception in 1960, the Raiders have carved out a storied legacy, becoming synonymous with passion, grit, and an unwavering Commitment to Excellence. Over the decades, the Silver & Black has thrilled fans with countless memorable moments – from historic victories to iconic plays to three Super Bowl championships – that have left an indelible mark on the sport. Beyond the gridiron, the Raiders have fostered a tight-knit community, uniting fans from all walks of life under the banner of Raider Nation.”

The team’s shield has the Roman numerals “LXV” in the middle, with swords completing the top and the bottom of the “X.” The “L” and the “V” are silver with the “X” in white.

The Raiders presumably will wear the patch this season.

According to sportslogos.net, the Raiders also have worn patches for the AFL’s 25th season in 1984, the NFL’s 75th season in 1994, Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003, Gene Upshaw’s passing in 2008, the AFL’s 50th season in 2009, the organization’s 50th season in 2009, the 50th anniversary of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012, the 50th anniversary of their AFL championship in 2017, the 60th season in 2019 and their inaugural season in Las Vegas in 2020.

Las Vegas is the third city the Raiders have called home, following stints in Oakland (1969-81, 1995-2019) and Los Angeles (1982-94).