FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Raiders use franchise tag on Josh Jacobs

  
Published March 6, 2023 11:31 AM
As expected, the Raiders have applied the franchise tag to running back Josh Jacobs.

The Raiders officially put the tag on Jacobs today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

If he wants to play on the one-year franchise tender, Jacobs can sign it at any time and have a guaranteed salary of $10.091 million for the 2023 season.

Jacobs and the Raiders can negotiate a long-term contract until July 15. After that deadline, Jacobs could only play the 2023 season on a one-year deal.

A first-round pick in 2019, Jacobs is a free agent because the Raiders decline to pick up his fifth-year option. But after Jacobs led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards and 2,053 yards from scrimmage last season, the Raiders decided they couldn’t afford to lose him.