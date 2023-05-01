 Skip navigation
Raiders waive Jalen Elliott, Sebastian Gutierrez

  
Published May 1, 2023 01:16 PM
nbc_pk_draftdiaryv2_230430
April 30, 2023 09:00 PM
Peter King explains why the Raiders were so taken with first-round pick Tyree Wilson and checks in on the Texans after they traded major draft capital to get Will Anderson.

The Raiders have a bunch of incoming rookies and they opened up a couple of spots on their 90-man roster to make room for them on Monday.

The team announced that they have waived safety Jalen Elliott and tackle Sebastian Gutierrez.

Elliott signed to the practice squad in Las Vegas last November. He made his regular season debut with the Lions in 2021 and appeared in eight games, but got cut last May as the Lions made room for that year’s rookie crop.

The Raiders drafted former Georgia safety Christopher Smith in the fifth round.

Gutierrez appeared in one game last season. The Raiders did not pick any offensive linemen during the draft.