Raiders will cut Hunter Renfrow, Jimmy Garoppolo today

With the start of the league year, the Raiders are getting rid of two of their most expensive players.

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow will get cut today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Today is also the day the Raiders are expected to officially release quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, whose departure has been coming since he was benched last season.

The Raiders will save a little over $11 million in salary cap space by cutting Garoppolo and a little over $8 million by cutting Renfrow.

Las Vegas has plenty of salary cap space even after signing two expensive free agents in Christian Wilkins and Gardner Minshew. These won’t be the last significant moves we see from the Raiders.