Raiders worked out Rex Burkhead, Damien Williams

The Raiders have taken a look at some veteran running backs.

Las Vegas worked out both Rex Burkhead and Damien Williams, according to the Tuesday transaction wire.

Burkhead has plenty of familiarity with head coach Josh McDaniels from their shared time on the Patriots. Burkhead was with New England from 2017-2020, appearing in 41 games with eight starts for the club. He rushed for 1,026 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 96 passes for 856 yards with the Pats.

Last year, he appeared in 16 games for Houston, where he caught 37 passes for 204 yards with one touchdown. He took just 26 carries for 80 yards.

Burkhead, 33, began his career as a Bengals sixth-round pick in 2013.

Williams, who scored Kansas City’s final touchdown in Super Bowl LIV, suffered a rib injury early in the season with Atlanta and spent most of the season in injured reserve. He was released in December and did not sign with another team.

In 98 career games, Williams, 31, has 1,397 yards rushing with 14 touchdowns and 154 receptions for 1,209 yards with 11 TDs.