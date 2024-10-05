Rams activate Darious Williams, put Larrell Murchison on IR

The Rams designated two players for return from injured reserve this week, but only one of them will be available against the Packers on Sunday.

Cornerback Darious Williams was activated on Saturday after missing the first four games of the season with a hamstring injury. Williams played 43 games for the Rams from 2018 to 2021 and returned to the team after being released by the Jaguars this year.

The Rams placed defensive lineman Larrell Murchison on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Murchison was the other player designated for return this week and the Rams activated him, but he had to go back on the list after breaking his foot in practice.

The Rams also elevated wide receiver Xavier Smith and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon from the practice squad.