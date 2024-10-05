 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Washington Commanders v Arizona Cardinals
Report: Commanders RB Brian Robinson “good to go” on Sunday despite knee injury
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Washington Commanders v Arizona Cardinals
Report: Commanders RB Brian Robinson “good to go” on Sunday despite knee injury
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rams activate Darious Williams, put Larrell Murchison on IR

  
Published October 5, 2024 06:01 PM

The Rams designated two players for return from injured reserve this week, but only one of them will be available against the Packers on Sunday.

Cornerback Darious Williams was activated on Saturday after missing the first four games of the season with a hamstring injury. Williams played 43 games for the Rams from 2018 to 2021 and returned to the team after being released by the Jaguars this year.

The Rams placed defensive lineman Larrell Murchison on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Murchison was the other player designated for return this week and the Rams activated him, but he had to go back on the list after breaking his foot in practice.

The Rams also elevated wide receiver Xavier Smith and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon from the practice squad.