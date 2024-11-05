Rams activate Joe Noteboom

Offensive lineman Joe Noteboom is back on the active roster for the Rams.

The team announced that Noteboom has been activated from injured reserve. Noteboom has been out since injuring his ankle in the season opener.

Noteboom started at left tackle in that game, but Alaric Jackson has been the starter for the last six games. The Rams will likely need someone to step into the right tackle spot this week, however. Rob Havenstein is expected to miss their Monday night game against the Dolphins with an ankle injury of his own.

The Rams cleared a spot on the 53-man roster for Noteboom by trading cornerback Tre’Davious White to the Ravens.