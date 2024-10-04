Rams activate Larrell Murchison, sign DL Jonah Williams

The Rams added a pair of defensive linemen to the 53-man roster on Friday.

The team announced that they have activated Larrell Murchison from injured reserve and that they have signed Jonah Williams.

Murchison was designated for return earlier this week. He had an arm injury that led him to be placed on the list in late August.

Murchison had 16 tackles in 15 games last season and he had six tackles and two sacks in three games during the 2022 season. He’s also played for the Titans.

Williams played in 41 games for the team over the last three seasons. He appeared in one game for the Vikings this season before returning to Los Angeles.