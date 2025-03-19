 Skip navigation
Rams agree to re-sign CB Ahkello Witherspoon

  
Published March 19, 2025 02:53 PM

The Rams have brought back one of their defensive free agents.

Los Angeles announced on Wednesday that the club has agreed to re-sign cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to a one-year deal.

Witherspoon, 29, has spent the last two seasons with the Rams. While he went unsigned in free agency last offseason, Los Angeles brought him back into the fold in September on the practice squad. He was then signed to the 53-man roster later in the year.

He’s appeared in 30 games for L.A. since 2023 with 22 starts. In 2024, he recorded nine passes defensed with one interception.

A third-round pick in 2017, Witherspoon has appeared in 90 career games for the 49ers, Steelers, and Rams. He’s recorded 58 passes defensed with 12 interceptions.