Rams agree to terms with third-round pick Kobie Turner

The Rams drafted 14 players this spring. All but one now is under contract or has agreed to terms.

Universal Sports Management announced Friday that third-round defensive end Kobie Turner has agreed to terms with the team.

Third-round defensive end Byron Young remains the Rams’ only unsigned rookie.

The Rams selected Turner out of Wake Forest with the 89th overall selection. He was a third-team All-ACC performer in his lone season with the Demon Deacons.

Turner totaled 38 total tackles, including 10 for loss, two sacks, two pass breakups and a team-best three forced fumbles despite not starting in the 13 games he played.

He arrived in Winston Salem in 2022 as a graduate transfer from Richmond, where he recorded 54 tackles, including 10.5 for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles in 11 starts in 2021.