Rams announce eight open practices for 2024 training camp

Published June 24, 2024 01:30 PM

The Rams have announced their training camp schedule for their new location at Loyola Marymount University.

Beginning Thursday, July 25, Los Angeles will host eight open practice sessions for fans through August 3. Most sessions begin in the afternoon and each will feature a promotional giveaway.

While Rams training camp is free to attend, fans will need to register for a ticket, as space is limited. An individual can claim up to four tickets per practice on the team’s website.

Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, June 25 at 10 a.m. PT.

While the Rams are slated to have joint practices this summer, they will not take place during the team’s sessions at LMU.