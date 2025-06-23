 Skip navigation
Rams announce eight open training camp practice dates

  
The Rams announced their 2025 training camp schedule.

They will have eight open practices on the campus of Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. It marks the second consecutive year the Rams have held camp there.

The practices are free and open to the public, but fans must register and have a valid ticket for entry. Registration to claim a ticket will open at therams.com/trainingcamp on Wednesday at 3 p.m. PT.

Rams season ticket holders will receive early access to claim a limited number of tickets beginning Wednesday at 9 a.m. PT.

The first open practice is Thursday, July 24, at 4:40 p.m. PT, and the last open practice is Sunday, Aug. 3, at 4:40 p.m. PT.