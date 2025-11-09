 Skip navigation
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Rams are crushing 49ers early, 14-0

  
Published November 9, 2025 05:00 PM

The Rams are crushing the 49ers early on.

Los Angeles has outgained San Francisco 145 to 8 and outscored the 49ers 14-0.

The Rams drove 64 yards in 10 plays and 86 yards in seven plays, getting a 2-yard touchdown run by Kyren Williams and a 22-yard catch-and-run score by Puka Nacua.

The 49ers went three-and-out on their first possession.

Matthew Stafford is 8-of-12 for 105 yards and a touchdown, with Davante Adams catching three for 48 and Nacua two for 32. Williams has four carries for 25 yards.

49ers linebacker Tatum Bethune left for the sideline medical tent.