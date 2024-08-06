 Skip navigation
Rams are expected to sign OL Conor McDermott

  
Published August 6, 2024 01:09 PM

Currently dealing with a few injuries along their offensive front, the Rams are bringing in an offensive lineman.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Los Angeles is expected to sign Conor McDermott.

McDermott, 31, began his career as a Patriots sixth-round pick out of UCLA back in 2017 and recently concluded his second stint with the team. He appeared in six games with five starts for the Patriots last year after starting six games for the club in 2022.

Over the last seven seasons, McDermott has played 55 games with 17 starts for the Bills, Jets, and Patriots.