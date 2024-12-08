Rams block punt for TD, but Bills strike back, L.A. leads 17-14

The Rams have gotten back in the end zone with a big special teams play.

But it didn’t take Buffalo long to respond.

Los Angeles blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown, but Ty Johnson’s 41-yard touchdown on a screen pass made the score 17-14, Rams, with 10:23 left in the second quarter.

The Rams’ blocked punt came in Buffalo territory, with Hunter Long returning the loose ball 22 yards for a touchdown.

That gave the Rams a 17-7 lead with 12:29 left in the second quarter.

Los Angeles’ defense had brought up a punt after forcing three consecutive incompletions from Josh Allen. Cornerback Kamren Kinchens broke up a deep pass on second-and-10 to Mack Hollins that could have gone for a touchdown.

Then on fourth-and-10, linebacker Jacob Hummel took the ball off of Sam Martin’s foot for the block. The ball squirted around a bit before Long was able to pick it up and take it to the paint.

On the ensuing drive, Buffalo needed only four plays to go 70 yards. After a short run, Josh Allen connected with Mack Hollins for a 12-yard completion, Amari Cooper for a 14-yard completion, and then hit Johnson for the 41-yard score.

The Rams were inside Buffalo’s 10-yard line on the club’s previous drive earlier in the second quarter, but had to settle for a 22-yard field goal when Matthew Stafford’s pass to Puka Nacua fell incomplete.

