Rams CB Ahkello Witherspoon broke his clavicle on Sunday

The Rams moved to 2-0 on Sunday, but they lost a key part of their secondary.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters at a press conference that Witherspoon suffered a broken clavicle in the second quarter of the Rams’ 33-19 win over the Titans.

Darious Williams joined Cobie Durant and Emmanuel Forbes at cornerback after Witherspoon’s injury. Williams did not play at all in the season-opening win over the Texans and he had one pass defensed against Tennessee.

Witherspoon is set to miss an extended period of time, so the Rams will likely be adding to that group before they face the Eagles in Philadelphia in Week 3.