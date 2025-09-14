 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Other PFT Content

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
Rams CB Ahkello Witherspoon broke his clavicle on Sunday

  
Published September 14, 2025 06:05 PM

The Rams moved to 2-0 on Sunday, but they lost a key part of their secondary.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters at a press conference that Witherspoon suffered a broken clavicle in the second quarter of the Rams’ 33-19 win over the Titans.

Darious Williams joined Cobie Durant and Emmanuel Forbes at cornerback after Witherspoon’s injury. Williams did not play at all in the season-opening win over the Texans and he had one pass defensed against Tennessee.

Witherspoon is set to miss an extended period of time, so the Rams will likely be adding to that group before they face the Eagles in Philadelphia in Week 3.