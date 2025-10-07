Rams coach Sean McVay: Kicking game “has cost us through the first five weeks”

The 3-2 Rams could be 5-0. But a trio of blocked kicks, and a missed 53-yard field goal on Thursday night against the 49ers, have contributed directly to both losses.

On Monday, coach Sean McVay was asked whether he is evaluating the kicking game differently after having a weekend off to digest the Week 5 upset loss.

“I think you lean in,” McVay told reporters. “I don’t want to get too granular with you guys for the different reasons that it hasn’t gone down, but there’s going to be an intentional approach, all hands on deck, which that’s always been the case. We’ll lean in more than we have. I just refuse to believe that this isn’t something that we can’t fix. We’re going to continue to fight, scratch and claw to be able to give the techniques, the fundamentals and get the right people in the right spots. Then ultimately understand what is going to be required for us to execute at a high clip in a phase that is supremely important. It’s cost us through the first five weeks.”

A pair of field goals were blocked by the Eagles in Week 3. The second one would have won the game.

Against the 49ers, a blocked extra point left the game tied at 20, setting the stage for a 23-23 score at the end of regulation.

And then, in overtime, kicker Joshua Karty’s otherwise effective “dirty ball” kickoff landed short of the landing zone. By seven yards. That put the 49ers on their own 40 to start what became the game-winning drive.