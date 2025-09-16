 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_herbertmentalityv2_250916.jpg
Herbert leading Chargers with new mentality
nbc_pft_brady_250916.jpg
Brady wearing headset in LV booth raises flags
nbc_pft_lawrencecoen_250916.jpg
Coen clarifies sideline situation with Lawrence

On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Rams coach Sean McVay tore plantar fascia during Sunday’s win at Tennessee

  
Published September 16, 2025 01:07 PM

If there were an injury report for coaches, Sean McVay would be on it.

Via the Associated Press, McVay said Monday that he tore his plantar fascia during Sunday’s win at Tennessee.

He didn’t specify the moment of the injury, but (per the AP) he “appeared to pull up awkwardly while moving to call a timeout” during the victory over the Titans.

“Foot’s good,” McVay said. “I did tear my plantar fascia, so yeah. Well, that’s a good thing, because I guess it allows you to heal a little faster. But I was being dramatic, limping around towards the end of the game, but the MRI confirmed I did that.

“Good news is I’m not playing. I’m just on the sidelines watching, so if I have a little cool limp to add some swag, then you’ll know why.”

In-game mobility can become important for head coaches, at certain times. Coaches often run down the sideline, for example, to call a timeout.