Rams convert two fourth downs, Kyren Williams TD ties L.A.-Detroit at 7-7

After their first possession was cut off by a giveaway, the Rams have come back to tie the Lions at 7-7.

Kyren Williams put the ball in the box on a 4-yard touchdown.

Los Angeles converted a pair of fourth downs to keep the chains moving. The first was fourth-and-4 from the Detroit 45, with quarterback Matthew Stafford hitting Puka Nacua for a 6-yard gain. Then Stafford hit Nacua again on fourth-and-8 for a 10-yard gain.

L.A. eventually scored despite Nacua dropping a pass for a significant gain and Stafford missing tight end Terrance Ferguson on the left side for a play that could have been a walk-in touchdown.

It’s early, but it looks like it could be a shootout at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.