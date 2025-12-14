 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Rams convert two fourth downs, Kyren Williams TD ties L.A.-Detroit at 7-7

  
Published December 14, 2025 05:02 PM

After their first possession was cut off by a giveaway, the Rams have come back to tie the Lions at 7-7.

Kyren Williams put the ball in the box on a 4-yard touchdown.

Los Angeles converted a pair of fourth downs to keep the chains moving. The first was fourth-and-4 from the Detroit 45, with quarterback Matthew Stafford hitting Puka Nacua for a 6-yard gain. Then Stafford hit Nacua again on fourth-and-8 for a 10-yard gain.

L.A. eventually scored despite Nacua dropping a pass for a significant gain and Stafford missing tight end Terrance Ferguson on the left side for a play that could have been a walk-in touchdown.

It’s early, but it looks like it could be a shootout at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.